Gillette College will soon be able to offer a helping hand to local organizations looking for commercially licensed drivers amid a state and nationwide shortage. With nearly $2 million in combined state and local monies coming its way, the institution will build a commercial driver’s license program, while also hiring a director to expand education based on community interest.
This week, college officials received word they will receive $1,235,000 from the state as part of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership. Another $600,000 has been set aside for the incoming CDL program by the Board of Cooperative Higher Education Services.
The $1.2 million dedicated to the college was part of $26 million of funding Gov. Mark Gordon earmarked for phase two of the statewide partnership. The second phase focuses on starting up workforce programming and collaboration between partners across Wyoming.
The money will grow partnerships between the college and community as it kick-starts the CDL program, used in conjunction with local high schools and organizations. The money also funds the hiring of a CDL coordinator and a workforce and community development director.
How it’s used
The director will take charge of coming up with more industry specific trainings and community education efforts, said Travis Grubb, college dean of career and technical education. Those trainings could include hydraulics, rigging and crane trainings or work with electrical voltage.
“When you have that workforce and community development you’re trying to target everyone in the community from seriously, the one that’s walking, to the one that is 80-plus years old, considering that community interest,” said Barry Spriggs, college vice president of student and academic affairs.
Since trainings and community education are not based in credits like typical college courses, the director won’t need state approval to begin.
“Since this is all non-credit bearing, it frees us up so we don’t have to wait for state approval to start,” Grubb said. “Sometimes it’s a long drawn out process to get approved through the state.”
The efficiency of the certifications or trainings is something he said local industries have been looking for. They want skilled and trained workers but aren’t necessarily even looking for degrees, even though Grubb said that is often an added bonus.
The kick start of the CDL program will fill a need Grubb said he’s been hearing from industry partners. He added that high schools have also been keen on the program and will prove productive partners.
“It’s typical for the program to run, depending on skill levels, between four to six weeks,” Grubb said. “We’ll work with the high schools to figure out a schedule.”
Up to six students will be able to join in a cohort but since the program runs for a short period of time, another group can begin a mere six weeks later. Grubb said he even called the competition, Mountain West Commercial Driving School, to check out if they thought there was enough need for another driving school in town.
“They said there’s a three month wait to get into their program,” he said.
The goal is to have the first group of CDL students up and running in spring of 2024. That date could move depending on how quickly the hiring process goes but Grubb said it will take some time to essentially start a trucking company at the college.
To receive WIP funding, part of the application had to show the program was sustainable since the money from the state only covers the first year of costs. Grubb said the nice thing is that the equipment — a couple of trucks, trailers and a simulator — is a one-time cost. The trainings won’t need a fleet of teachers but rather some part-time faculty or industry professionals who come in to teach when the program is in-session.
“Essentially, the nice thing about workforce and CDL programs is that they generate revenue,” Grubb said. “The revenue should cover the cost of those expenses.”
The hope is that the CDL program will be self-sustaining within a year, Spriggs said, as the school works to fill a prevalent need. Having all of the trainings and community-interest classes on campus will help the college achieve another one of its goals, as well.
“The key is, this will be another way to get people on our campus,” Spriggs said. “To start them being able to build those ladders into our programs, but first, you have to give them something they’re interested in.”
