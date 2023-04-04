It took a few tries to fold the flag properly and for good reason.
Weighing 17 pounds, the Old Glory covered many tables as Jerry Hight, American Legion Post Commander, worked to fold it correctly. The veteran who served in the Army and Marines began his journey from his home in South Dakota at the age of 17.
He had nothing but the clothes on his back and $110 to his name.
“I went over to Vietnam and spent 19 months and 17 days over there and then I came home and went to work in the oil fields,” he said. “That’s how I ended up working here.”
Now, he’s donating the 17-pound portion of the war’s history and the men and women who fought in it to Rozet Elementary School.
The banner, stitched together by three sailors aboard the USS Meyerkord destroyer, served off the coast of Vietnam in the 1970s. Hight said the three sailors originally had a pact to pass the flag on to whomever survived.
The flag came to rest with Hight more than a decade ago after a barbecue in Moorcroft where he was one of the few who knew how to fold the flag that had been resting in the basement.
“It took two or three of them to bring the flag up the stairs,” he said. “We got it out and folded it as best we could but then we brought it to the Legion and we went upstairs and laid up tables. I think we refolded it three or four times before I called it good.”
He chose to donate it to the elementary school because of instructor Emily Driskill and the students at the school.
“This is what you want your kids to end up like,” Hight said of the school.
Driskill’s vision is to hang the flag in the gym between the left side of the wall facing the bleachers and the basketball hoop.
“We think it should fit,” she said, tilting her head a little to the side and eyeballing the space. “We were looking on (the right side of the wall) but they said ‘no, it has to be on the left.’”
According to U.S. code, a flag must be displayed so that the union is to a person’s left when looking at it.
Driskill said receiving the flag was exciting for the school and students and she hopes it will be on display next year for the school’s annual welcome home day for veterans.
