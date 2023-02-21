Flight Zone
Tom Simons, owner of Flight Zone in Gillette, shows laser tag guns and vests at his business in 2019. The laser tag portion of Flight Zone is slated to be remodeled soon with four bays for “top of the line” golf simulators.

 News Record Photo/Rhianna Gelhart

The greens are coming to Flight Zone this year.

The trampoline park is expanding this year in the hopes of offering something to those who might not be in the jumping mood. The business will be remodeling part of the building this summer to turn it into Golf Zone, and if all goes well, by this fall it should offer golf simulators.

