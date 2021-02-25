In light of improved COVID-19 numbers, statewide health orders have been relaxed again.
Beginning Monday, personal care services like barber shops, tattoo parlors and nail and hair salons will have all restrictions removed, but still be subject to a statewide mask mandate, according to a Wyoming Department of Health press release.
The new changes also will allow for greater attendance at indoor and outdoor events. Indoor gatherings, with social distancing and mask guidelines, will allow 25% capacity up to 1,000 people. Outdoor gatherings will allow up to 2,000 people, per the new orders.
“The efforts made so far have allowed us to maximize attendance safely at larger events like the state high school wrestling championships this weekend and the state high school basketball tournament that was cancelled last year,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in the press release.
“If we continue on our current trajectory, I expect us to be able to continue to remove orders as we safely return to a new normal.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen steadily throughout Wyoming in January and February, including in Campbell County. There was one COVID-19 patient at Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Thursday, and 20 across the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 4,875
- First vaccine doses administered: 3,673 (75.34%; as of Feb. 24)
- Second vaccine doses received: 3,175
- Second vaccine doses administered: 1,665 (52.44%; as of Feb. 24)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 1
- Number of probables: 477
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 9
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,179
- Number of active cases: 13
- Recoveries: 4,583
- Recoveries in past seven days: 14
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 57
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 124
- Number of probables: 8,277
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 454
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 45,925
- Number of active cases: 652
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 671
- Hospitalizations today: 20
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,911 (1,259)
Natrona: 5,753 (1,934)
Campbell: 4,179 (477)
Fremont: 4,070 (770)
Albany: 3,515 (379)
Sweetwater: 3,588 (143)
Sheridan: 2,392 (623)
Weston: 527 (95)
Johnson: 420 (285)
Crook: 385 (32)
