The Campbell County Hospital Board of Trustees approved a budget anticipating Campbell County Health will make $3 million in the next year, after the organization lost almost $40 million through the past two years.
Despite back-to-back years of significant outright losses, trustees and administrators signaled optimism that the organization is on the right track.
CCH ended its fiscal year at almost a $14 million net loss. When combined with the $25 million loss the year before, the organization has fallen about $39 million into the hole in two years.
Despite the steep losses, CCH CEO Matt Shahan said the organization has made progress over the past year, and expects that to continue.
“We don’t get into the situations we’re in overnight and we don’t get out of them overnight,” he said. “There’s a lot of work to do … I don’t want to underestimate that, that there is a ton of work left.”
The loss last year was spurred largely by expenses that ran nearly $20 million over budget. That discrepancy came largely from spending $11 million over budget on purchase services, such as consultants, and more than $5 million over budget on contract labor, which includes traveling nurses and other temporary hires.
Trustee Randy Hite asked administrators about the organization’s days cash on hand, or the number of days CCH can afford to operate with its current reserves, which has trended downward.
The organization dropped from about 170 days cash on hand last June down to 130 days through the end of this June, the equivalent of about a $14 million loss.
Adam Popp, CCH chief financial officer, said that in recent years, “we’ve had to spend some money on some consulting services to help us, in all honesty, fix some areas such as the revenue cycle.
“We have seen our expenses per day go up measurably.”
He said the new budget anticipates some of those expenses will be gone by later this year.
“Anticipate being in this realm probably through mid-year as those consultants are slowly exiting,” Popp said. “Anticipate being in a better position by the end of next year.
The organization’s net patient revenue was $11 million higher than expected last year, but outweighed by a $6 million shortfall in “other revenues” and the extra $20 million in expenses, for an operating loss of $32 million.
That loss was offset by almost $16 million in mill levy revenue from the hospital district’s three mills and $2.3 million from other investments.
Popp said that losses will likely continue in July but that changes could begin showing in August once the price changes to the charge master go into effect.
CCH has raised its prices about 3%, the first increase since 2016, starting in August.
Trustees expressed optimism that CCH would hit near its target of landing $3 million in the black after last year’s budget projected a slight loss on the year and missed its mark by more than $14 million.
“While we may have fallen short of our FY23 budget goals, we want to highlight the immense progress we’ve made compared to previous years,” Hite read from a prepared statement.
Hite shared a list of positives from the past year, including rounding out the CCH executive team, recruiting new physicians, expanding EMS operations and what he said has been improved transparency from the organization.
“In the big picture of things, I really feel confident we’re headed in the right direction,” trustee Tom Murphy said.
Trustee Dr. John Mansell said that the organization has had to clean up a lot of problems from the past and will have the task of making sure those fixes stay in place going forward.
“I think we need to remember that the public’s perception of what the hospital is, is largely based on people who aren’t here anymore,” he said. “To that end, the executives at this table here have inherited all the problems of the past, many things that were not fixed.”
Trustee Dr. Mark Hoskinson said that the $11 million improvement — from losing $25 million to losing $14 million — is a “huge change. If we can get similar to that, we will be where we want to be.”
He asked administrators for a three-month check-in to see where the finances stand and to make sure they’re on target.
“I personally think that we’re going to achieve close to what you guys are projecting, I’m planning on it, but I’d like to know where we’re at in three months,” he said.
