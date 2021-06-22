A deal has been reached involving charges against a Washington man who kept a lost dog last summer even though he was told the owner was actively looking for it.
Chandler Murano-Hunting, 22, had been charged with felony theft of a 3-year-old Yorkshire terrier, but his preliminary hearing had been delayed as attorneys worked out a plea agreement. An agreement has been reached that anticipates that he pay restitution in full and the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor. He expects that to happen in September, according to court documents. His next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.