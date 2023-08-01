Campbell County Health recently hired two doctors, including a pediatrician and a radiologist.
The Campbell County Medical Group is adding a pediatrician to its main clinic. Dr. Brittney Goeken brings her passion for working with children and dedication to medical care to Gillette.
A graduate of the University of Washington School of Medicine, Goeken completed her pediatric residency at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson, Arizona.
Originally from Cheyenne, Goeken wanted something new and felt an instant connection here in Gillette.
“I was looking for something new,” she said in a press release. “I liked the community here, the other providers, and thought it would be a great fit.”
She recalled the care she provided to a 2-month-old who was diagnosed with cancer and how three years later, he was thriving. Moments like that continue to fuel her passion and commitment to the lives of her young patients and their families.
Goeken has engaged in volunteer work, particularly in areas involving children, such as at her local library and children’s ministries at her church. While in medical school, she discovered her calling was to continue working with children as a pediatrician.
“My whole life, I had been saying to myself, ‘I’m going to become a doctor,’” she said.
Beyond her professional endeavors, Goeken enjoys hiking, reading, cooking and watching hockey, and she recently welcomed a new puppy to her family.
Dr. Tyler Baldwin will soon start working with CCH’s radiology department. He recently joined Gillette Medical Imaging as a radiologist, and he will read images for the patients of Campbell County Health.
Originally from Riverton, Baldwin received his medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine.
He’s always had a desire to live and work in his home state. After graduating from medical school, Dr. Baldwin completed his radiology residency at the University of Florida and completed his neuroradiology fellowship, also at the University of Florida.
Baldwin said he’s wanted to be a radiologist ever since he was “very young, even though I didn’t fully comprehend what that entailed at the time.”
He said he was drawn to radiology because of the technology and direct impact that imaging has on patient care.
“The ability to analyze and interpret images to quickly aid in diagnosis, treatment, and disease prevention is immensely rewarding,” he said in a press release.
Outside of work, Baldwin first and foremost enjoys spending time with his wife and three children. He also enjoys fly fishing, fly tying, hunting and camping.
Gillette Medical Imaging has provided radiological services to Gillette and the surrounding communities for the past five decades, and through its partnership with GMI, CCH can offer quick turnaround times for image readings, enhance access to care and have radiology expertise on-site at the hospital.
