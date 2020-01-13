Campbell County law enforcement stopped 458 vehicles and arrested eight impaired drivers over the long New Year’s Holiday as part of a countywide, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation.
During the six-day operation, the focus was on impaired drivers, but area law enforcement also issued 74 speeding citations, eight safety belt citations and issued 157 warnings. There were no fatal crashes reported in Campbell County over the holiday.
