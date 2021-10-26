The five COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Campbell County on Tuesday increased the county’s death toll to 101 since the pandemic began.
The Wyoming Department of Health tallied another 25 COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, increasing the COVID-19 pandemic’s death toll in Wyoming to 1,174.
Three of the five most recently recorded deaths in Campbell County involved people who were not known to have health conditions putting them at increased risk of severe illness from the disease, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The number of active cases in Campbell County has decreased in recent weeks, but the number of hospitalizations remains high.
There were 25 COVID-19 patients treated at Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Monday. There have been more than 20 COVID-19 patients in the hospital for COVID-19 since Oct. 16, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 12,754 (Oct. 25)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 11,002 (Oct. 25)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,112 (as of Oct. 25)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 24
- Number of probables: 873
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 346
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 7,762
- Number of active cases: 176
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 8,337
- Recoveries in past seven days: 212
- New deaths: 5
- Overall deaths: 101
- Hospitalizations today: 25 (as of Oct. 25)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 210
- Number of probables: 20,087
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 4,070
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 81,337
- Number of active cases: 2,940
- New deaths: 25
- Overall deaths: 1,174
- Hospitalizations today: 239 (as of Oct. 25)
