Ella Kennison, 10, spends her afternoon playing in front of her Decoy Avenue home in short sleeves as February temperatures Tuesday hit 60 degrees, just 3 degrees from the record high set back in 1934.
Charlee McIntosh kicks up dust as she puts on the breaks through the use of the sole of her shoe while being pulled by her lab-mix, Poppy, along Edwards Street in Gillette Tuesday evening. The warm temperatures of up to 60 degrees brought out the masses to enjoy one last glimpse of spring-like weather before winter's return starting today.
People like Dylan Brown, Charlee McIntosh and Ella Kennison knew they better enjoy Tuesday’s 60-degree weather while it lasted because there will be a 60-degree drop in temperatures by the weekend.
The three were among those who spent time outdoors Tuesday evening in a variety of activities to take advantage of the unusually warm temperatures. It hit 60 degrees Tuesday, just 3 degrees from the record high set in 1934.
