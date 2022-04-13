100 BLOCK LARIAT STREET: A man claiming to be a former Gillette police officer called a woman asking for $3,000 on Tuesday. A 37-year-old woman told officers she got a call from a Gillette phone number at which point a man on the other end identified himself as a police officer. When officers responded to her report, they were able to contact the man on the phone. He became upset and hung up, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson. The man's identify is unknown. The woman said he had asked for $3,000 related to failing to appear in court on a civil subpoena. Also while on that call, the department had another person report missing a phone call from the same Gillette phone number. No one has lost money. The investigation continues.
