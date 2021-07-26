The 230-acre Mitchell Creek Fire that started Friday afternoon is 90% contained as of Monday morning, with a mix of Campbell County Fire Department and U.S. Forest Services personnel expected to remain on the scene through Wednesday.
The cause of the Spring Creek Road timber fire northeast of Gillette was caused by lightning, said Battalion Chief Ryan Fox.
