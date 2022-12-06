ABOVE | Shayne Howe, left, and Aidan Gatlin act out a scene from “Legally Blonde the Musical” as the Gillette Drama Guild rehearsed earlier this year at Campbell County High School. More than 600 students from across the state will converge in Gillette this week for the Wyoming Thespian Festival.
LEFT| Abbi Wingfield and Dylan Coleman perform a short play in 2018 at a preview for parents at Thunder Basin High School before their state event. Drama students throughout Wyoming will converge in Gillette this week for the Wyoming Thespian Festival, or state drama event.
More than 600 students will learn and perform in a drama competition in Gillette this week.
The Wyoming Thespian Festival, previously known as State Drama, was rebranded after tying in with the Educational Theatre Association and its International Thespian Festival, said Tim Bessette, drama teacher at Campbell County High School. The three-day event that will run Thursday through Saturday will take place at Cam-plex, Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.