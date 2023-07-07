The group could hear it before they saw it.
Standing inside the Gillette College Technical Education Center Thursday afternoon, a pronounced humming sound had students craning their necks at the windows as they tried to find the source that was somewhere in the sky above.
The source, a sleek foot-long black machine with propellers, was soon found hovering in the air, waiting for its next directions from drone pilot Rick Sanchez. Although the rising sixth through eighth graders advised him not to fly beneath the college’s bridge, Sanchez had other ideas.
“That sounds like a challenge,” he said, as he steered the drone through quickly and efficiently.
Many of the students tuning in to the presentation Thursday had previously seen or worked with drones but some like 11-year-old Axel Clontz admitted to not being the most professional of pilots.
“I’m not so good at flying,” Axel said. “I flew (my drone) into my mom’s plants so I don’t fly it anymore.”
Although Axel may not be at the top of the flight list now, thanks to Sanchez, he and other students learned about career paths available to them through piloting drones once they grow a little older. Along with the career options, the students also took a turn with the virtual reality technology in the Tech Center’s lab where they learned how to look for blind spots when driving a haul truck at a mine.
Both hands-on experiences are part of the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers Program that’s ongoing at the college.
Learning from professionals
Sanchez is licensed to fly drones and visits schools and students in his free time to spread access and awareness of drone technology. His dream is for teachers to be able to offer the teaching in their classrooms but noted there are substantial start up costs.
Being a teacher in Buffalo, he often comes to Gillette to help with the free drone races for kids hosted by Area 59 but also wanted to teach them about what they can do with the technology outside of just clean fun. A few years ago, drone pilots salaries brought in about $88,000 a year, Sanchez told students.
“You have to be a hustler with it,” he said. “But it’s possible.”
Teens can earn their drone license at 16 years old and use that license to fly a drone and take photographs of weddings, use them for video tours in the realty industry and even make deliveries for businesses like Amazon.
Area 59 Director Ellen Peterson said the drone programming was a portion of the summer camp that customized the national Verizon camp to the local audience, since Burlington Northern Santa Fe uses drones to conduct line checks and ranchers use them to keep an eye on fencing. The drones are all about making difficult or time consuming work efficient and less dangerous.
Plus, they’re always a hit with the kids — much like the virtual reality program Marty Brown and Bryce Robinson were walking students through in the upstairs lab as Sanchez worked on the ground floor.
Brown, a Mine Safety and Health Administration instructor, talked students through how they would look around in a virtual haul truck cab before walking around the truck to see everything they couldn’t as a driver.
“Their mission is to see what you can’t see,” Brown said.
The point of virtual reality training is to expose students or adults to scenarios to mitigate the danger of new situations, Robinson said. The students were able to tour through part of different mine sites in something similar to a street view on Google Maps, thanks to 360-degree models and photographs, along with some taken by drones.
“Our goal is to try to make interactive tools that we can teach about any hazards or topics without putting (workers) really in that situation,” Robinson said.
Around the room, the flicking of wrists and clicking of buttons translated to smiles as the youth worked to see what was otherwise obscured.
Peterson said the presentations Thursday work as background information students will use in their final summer camp projects.
