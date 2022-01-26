Campbell County recorded three more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, part of 24 deaths added to Wyoming’s toll since the pandemic began.
There have now been 134 COVID-19 related deaths in Campbell County and 1,625 deaths statewide, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The three Campbell County deaths involved two older men and one adult man, all of whom had health conditions putting them at increased risk of severe illness. The adult man was hospitalized in another state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The county added 75 more confirmed cases on Tuesday, but saw its active case count drop to 319, as the number of recovered cases outpace the new ones.
The state department of health reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in Wyoming rose once again, reaching 144 patients statewide, eight of whom are at Campbell Country Memorial Hospital.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Fully vaccinated Campbell County populations (as of Jan. 24):
- All county residents: 28.01%
- Children (5-11): 2.71%
- Adolescents (12-17): 13.81%
- Adults (18 and older): 36.32%
- Seniors (65 and older): 66.35%
- Number of new confirmed cases: 75
- Number of probables: 1,060
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 880
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 9,842
- Number of active cases: 319
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 10,421
- New deaths: 3
- Overall deaths: 134
- Hospitalizations today: 8
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 1,172
- Number of probables: 29,735
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 12,238
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 109,726
- Number of active cases: 3,958
- New deaths: 24
- Overall deaths: 1,625
- Hospitalizations today: 144
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.