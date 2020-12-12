Craig Johnson reads his annual Christmas short story at the Campbell County Library last year. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson joined local residents through a video call this past Thursday for the holiday event.
A small joy of the Christmas season is the telling of stories. There are the classic tales of what happens the night before Christmas, or what happens when a grinch steals Christmas, or, in 2020, what happens when Sheriff Walt Longmire gets a call about a domestic disturbance on Christmas.
Thursday night saw Wyoming’s very own Craig Johnson team up with the Campbell County Public Library for his annual reading of a new Christmas story. But things were a bit different this year, because, in 2020, everything’s a bit different. Well, maybe everything but Johnson’s daily routine.
