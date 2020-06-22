Pig wrestling and the trade show are just two of the events that won’t be happening at the 2020 Campbell County Fair.
The Campbell County Fair Board met last week and voted to cancel the entertainment, the free stage entertainment, pig wrestling and the trade show. The open class static exhibits and livestock shows also have been canceled.
