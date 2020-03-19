The Campbell County Senior Center will be closed beginning Thursday until further notice.
The center is closely following the outbreak of the coronavirus and is in communication with the Wyoming Department of Health and Campbell County Public Health, Executive Director Ann Rossi said Wednesday.
“Closing the Senior Center has been a hard decision,” she said. “It was made in the best interests of our senior membership.”
The decision will impact many areas of services the center provides, including:
On-site meals: Seniors actively participating in the congregate meal program during the month of March will be the Senior Center’s focus. Those participants who qualify for meals will be contacted by the center.
Home-delivered meals: Homebound seniors assessed and approved for meal delivery will continue to receive their home-delivered meals. They are encouraged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing, maintaining a distance from others of at least 6 feet.
Activities: All activities are on hold until further notice with the exception of tax preparation services.
Transportation and in-home services: These programs will continue as scheduled. A screening process will take place prior to staff interaction with a senior. This is subject to change.
“We will be posting updates on social media and with the local media outlets,” Rossi said. “Our goal is the safety and protection of our senior population, who are at the greatest risk with the greatest need.”
The Senior Center staff will be available to answer any questions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 307-686-0804.
Governor makes a plea
The state’s 16th and 17th positive tests of COVID-19 are a Cheyenne resident and a service member stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The 18th is Teton County’s first confirmed case as of Thursday morning.
And for the first time in the coronoavirus pandemic, the new cases were confirmed through testing outside the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory.
The city of Cheyenne announced the 16th case early Wednesday afternoon and the Air Force base announced its case later that day.
The Teton County Health Department and St. John’s Health in Jackson announced a man over the age of 60 had tested positive. He contacted his health care provider after suffering from flu-like symptoms, was tested and then self-isolated.
The overall count of 18 includes one case reported by a private laboratory in Laramie County that has not yet been confirmed by the Wyoming Department of Health.
Gov. Mark Gordon issued a statement to Wyoming residents Wednesday, asking them to follow President Donald Trump’s coronavirus plan and have as little contact with others as possible to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
“These are going to be perhaps the toughest times any of us will see in our lifetimes,” he said. “Although absolutely necessary, I recognize the toll these measures will take on those most dependent on a working wage.
“But by working together and practicing good hygiene, kindness and charity, we can keep vulnerable adults healthy, avoid overwhelming our healthcare system and support those most in need. Wyoming will emerge from this crisis strong and proud of how we met these challenges facing all of us.”
Gordon also announced the launch of a state government webpage that will provide resources and information on the COVID-19 outbreak.
The webpage may be viewed at covid19.wyo.gov.
“We want to offer a single location to share information and resources from multiple state agencies as we respond to this pandemic,” he said.
The page includes links to resources and information from the Wyoming Department of Health, the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the Wyoming Department of Education, the University of Wyoming and the state’s community colleges.
It also offers information to help impacted businesses and workers, as well as a link to updates from the CDC.
The page will be updated regularly with resources and new information as it becomes available.
