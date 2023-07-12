Two popular events from last year's Campbell County Fair are back by popular demand.
Those wanting to join the action can sign up now for the physically challenging Ninja Nation Competition or the smoking hot Red, White and Blue Barbecue.
To sign up teams for Ninja Nation, visit at campbellcountywy.gov/fair. To reserve a cooking spot at the barbecue, call the fair office at 307-687-0200.
The ninja competition is back for its second year, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 thanks to the positive feedback and participation of community members. The event began last year in lieu of the popular pig wrestling, which was canceled due to a pig shortage.
“The response from the community to the event last year was incredible, and we wanted to create a new tradition for Friday night at the fair,” said Liz Edwards, fair coordinator, in a press release. “Our youth teams really enjoyed the competition, and we were blown away by the talent of our adult participants.”
The American Ninja Warrior-style race features teams of four competing across four divisions in side-by-side races through mirrored obstacle courses. The obstacles are elevated so the audience in the Morningside Park grandstands can more clearly see the action.
The divisions are: Junior (ages 10-13), intermediate (ages 14-17), adult women (18 and older) and adult men (18 and older). Each division will have 15 teams and entries are accepted on a first come, first served basis, the press release said.
Andy Kraycsir, a Red, White and Blue Barbecue organizer, said the cook-off event is also looking for anyone interested in barbecuing or volunteering.
The barbecue raises money for local veterans and also shows off locals savvy on the grill. Those entering the food battle can compete in three categories: beef, pork and a side dish — desserts excluded.
Competitors are in charge of cooking enough of their dishes for about 300-400 people to sample. Serving boats will be provided. Dishes are graded by a people's choice process and the top three in each category will win a prize.
Money raised from the barbecue is given to local veteran groups, which are then dispersed into other areas, including student scholarships, Kraycsir said.
The barbecue includes music and a raffle with prizes like smokers and firearms, along with the plethora of food tastings. It takes place from noon to 3:30 p.m. July 29 at the Cam-plex Marquee Campground.
New this year, the fair also will include a Super Pass ticket bundle, which gives buyers access to all ticketed fair events for a discounted price, the fair's press release said. Those wanting a Super Pass must buy the pass in advance and can reach out to the Cam-plex Ticket Office — 307-682-0552 — to purchase.
Anyone with questions about the fair, registration or events can call 307-687-0200 for more information.
