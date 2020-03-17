Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Fremont County, all “directly connected to the first Fremont County case” announced Friday, the Wyoming Department of Health reports.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 10.
The WDH is investigating exposure risks presented by the new cases and are working to identify and touch base with anyone who may have been in contact with them. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested, if needed.
The other two Wyoming cases are a Sheridan County woman and a Sheridan County man, who tested presumptive positive in Colorado and drove home to self-quarantine himself there.
The announcement of the new Fremont County cases of COVID-19 came a few hours after Gov. Mark Gordon held a Monday afternoon press conference to update the state’s coronavirus situation and response.
Part of that was announcing the creation of five task forces to help manage Wyoming’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also reiterated a plea for people to take the threat of the novel coronavirus and its spread seriously, but to also be mindful to not create “a prolonged period of serious curtailment of business activity.”
Gordon also urged Wyoming residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to cancel events and gatherings of more than 10 people and continue social distancing.
The governor acknowledged President Donald Trump’s message earlier in the day that people avoid restaurants, bars and other places where people can be in groups, but said that doesn’t mean shutting down all such establishments.
“I do not want to minimize in any way the threat this virus represents,” he said. “But people have to go to work, people must be educated and life must go on.
“It’s very important to remember our waitresses have to make a living, our waiters have to make a living, our teachers have to be paid,” Gordon said. “Our business sector continues to work and continues to provide services.
“It is so important that we remember that our communities must be whole and must function.”
Helping small businesses, which Gordon called “the lifeblood of our economy,” will be the focus of one of the five new task forces covering business and the economy.
“It is not about closing everything,” he said. “It is about doing things in creative ways to maintain services and connections among people.”
Others are health, state services and operations, transportation and infrastructure, and education.
Making a transition
The focus for Wyoming and local communities need to shift from being reactionary to everything they see on the internet or in other states.
To that end, he said his team has been in contact with the nation’s grocery chains have been ensured they are modifying their response to get stores restocked as quickly and efficiently as possible.
“I strongly urge folks to buy only what they need and be reasonable and considerate to the folks around them. It is important to remember Wyoming has always been a resilient and a strong community,” Gordon said. “Exercise common sense.
“Wyoming, I know we’re better than this.”
Keep your distance
Most people who get COVID-19 will experience mild symptoms and can recover at home, said Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s public health officer.
The most important thing anyone can do during this crisis is stay home when sick and avoid contact with others unless you need immediate medical attention, she said.
The state health lab in Cheyenne has been improving its technique in testing for the coronavirus and can do anywhere from 20-50 a day, if needed, Harrist said. Last week, that capacity was 10 tests daily. In addition, other labs around the state also are testing.
She also said that “everyone should carefully consider” the risks associated with traveling outside the state.
