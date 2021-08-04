A relatively small group of citizens attended the public outreach night at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center on Tuesday to learn more about the latest phase of the Wyoming CarbonSAFE project.

The project, which stands for Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise, is an assessment of the deep subsurface geology near Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station for its suitability for storing large amounts of carbon dioxide permanently underground.

