University of Wyoming Research Scientist Charles Nye, at left, chats with School of Energy Resource executive director Holly Krutka, center, and Jim Ford, operations manager for the Integrated Testing Center Tuesday evening during an open house at the Integrated Testing Center.
Scott Quillinan, Senior Director of Research at the School of Energy Resources, updates attendees at Tuesday evening's Integrated Testing Center open house about work done last year on the drilling of the first carbon capture well.
A relatively small group of citizens attended the public outreach night at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center on Tuesday to learn more about the latest phase of the Wyoming CarbonSAFE project.
The project, which stands for Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise, is an assessment of the deep subsurface geology near Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station for its suitability for storing large amounts of carbon dioxide permanently underground.
