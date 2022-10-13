C.M. Wendelboe, a mystery-genre author and former Campbell County Sheriff’s deputy, will return to Gillette for a meet and greet at 2 p.m. Friday at the public library.
Wendelboe will talk about his newest book “The Marshal and the Fatal Foreclosure” at the free event. The book is set in Gillette.
