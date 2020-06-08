A 14-year-old Gillette boy was killed and five other juveniles were hurt in a Saturday night crash.
He was a passenger in a 2011 Dodge truck driven by Matthew Coleman, 37, of Gillette. The driver was allegedly speeding northbound on Burma Avenue when he turned onto Metz Drive and lost control of his vehicle at about 9 p.m. He then overcorrected, which caused the truck to leave the roadway and roll a half a turn, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
