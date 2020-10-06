Pumpkin Splash
Jada Cisneros, 8, swims in the Rec Center pool to gather floating pumpkins during the annual Pumpkin Splash on Friday.

 News Record Photo/Rhianna Gelhart

The Campbell County Recreation Center will host its fourth annual Pumpkin Splash on Oct. 16.

Tickets for the event go on sale at the Rec Center’s front desk starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $7 each.

