The USDA Forest Service has released the final environmental impact statement and draft record of decision to amend the Thunder Basin National Grassland Land and Resource Management Plan.
The proposed amendment will address the management of black-tailed prairie dog colonies on National Forest System lands to allow federal land managers to respond to a variety of environmental and social conditions on the grassland, according to a press release.
