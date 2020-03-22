Thousands of young people from across the country decided to spend their spring breaks partying in groups on beaches despite repeated warnings about COVID-19 and pleas for social distancing.
But some Gillette students are using their time away from school to help those who are most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.
Students and other volunteers packed nearly 100 care packages for local senior citizens at Journey Church on Friday afternoon. Each care package contained bottled water, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and food items like bread, power bars and peanut butter.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that older people and those with respiratory ailments are more vulnerable to and at a greater risk from COVID-19, which so far has been confirmed in 22 Wyoming cases, including one in Campbell County. Preparing and delivering the care packages helps seniors stay away from others and helps reduce their risk of contracting the virus.
“I think it’s good for the community,” said Morgan Shirley, Sage Valley Junior High School eighth grader, about spending time preparing the boxes.
“I was just moved to do it because I feel there is a definite need for it,” said volunteer Missy Norton, a member of the church. “We’re not only helping them, but we’re keeping them healthy and preventing the spread of any possible illness or sickness for that matter.”
After the items were packed up they were loaded up and taken to the Desert Run, Bicentennial and Cottonwood Terrace apartments where they will be distributed to seniors there and others in need.
Spreading the kindness
The care package project also was put on by the local chapter of the nonprofit Kindness Revolution. Its mission is to raise awareness of strong moral values, such as kindness, in the workplace, schools and other facets of everyday life.
It teaches people how to be kind, volunteer Renita Castleberry said.
Natalie Daly, a local State Farm Insurance agent, is a local champion for Kindness Revolution. Aside from helping orchestrate the care package project, she gives bracelets with the words “It’s cool to be kind” that are handed out by State Farm employees whenever they see someone do something kind.
Daly said she came up with the idea for the care packages at home last Sunday when she and her husband were concerned about his 90-year-old grandmother in Sheridan who is still living on her own. Those concerns, along with seeing the flood of Facebook posts about residents having to go to several stores to find toilet paper, galvanized her to do something.
Daly and Kaycee Westbrook with Journey Church’s outreach ministry came together with church members who decided to go shopping for the products.
It’s all about serving others, especially in a time of crisis, Westbrook said.
“I’m hoping with this that people will see this as an opportunity to reach out to people even though we have to be wise on how we socially distance (ourselves),” Westbrook said.
Many local people also donated items and money toward the effort, including the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, which contributed $100. Smith’s Food and Drug, Albertsons and Dollar Tree were gracious enough to allow Daly and Westbrook to buy items in bulk, Daly said.
Donating time
Several Campbell County students decided to show some kindness instead of staying at home.
Thunder Basin High School sophomores Joseph Acosta and Cade Ayers were among those there Friday.
“We just thought it would be great to help,” Acosta said as he and Ayers picked up peanut butter jars. “There’s a lot of crazy stuff going around.”
For Ayers, helping out was preferable to being idle.
“It’s better than sitting at home doing nothing but playing video games,” he said.
Acosta agreed.
“Sitting at home doing nothing isn’t going to help everyone out, but coming out and doing this is going to help more than just you,” he said.
“It makes other students want to help out too,” Shirley added.
“I think we have amazing young people in our community,” Castleberry said about students donating their time. ”I think our community is raising amazing people.”
“It’s awesome that people are wanting to step up and serve and are not being scared to serve or help,” Westbrook said. “I think it’s awesome when people will get together in spite of what’s going on. Serve and love thy fellow neighbor. That is what God calls us to do, love your neighbor as you love yourself.”
