The deadline is Monday to sign up for a skateboarding day camp put on by the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department.
The camp will teach beginners skateboard mechanics and basic riding skills such as balance, carving, riding transition and dropping into a bowl. Advanced skaters will work on grinds, ollies and airs.
