A 41-year-old Gillette woman was walking alone along Highway 51 near Gold Buckle Place at 5:37 a.m Tuesday when she was hit by a passenger side mirror of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The driver, a 62-year-old woman, said she was unable to see the woman because she was wearing dark clothes and it was still dark in the early morning. It was unknown as to why the woman was walking alone along the road.
