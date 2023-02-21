Snow along with gusty winds at times. High 33F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. Gusty winds at times this evening. The snow is most likely to accumulate late. Low -3F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
COTTON AVENUE: A 32-year-old woman reported a 41-year-old man took two cartons of cigarettes from Albertson’s without paying in a maroon 2008 Suzuki, one of Marlboro and another of Camel. The man was later found on Cotton Avenue, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. Deputies assisted officers because the man lived in county jurisdiction and the home owner allowed a search. Deputies found a glass pipe with less than 3 grams of meth. Since it was his third offense, Jerico Roberts, was arrested for felony drug possession, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. Wasson said he was ticketed for shoplifting the cigarettes valued at $149.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.