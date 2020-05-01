Tom Seamans is retiring.

The coach who led Campbell County High School to 13 straight state wrestling championships and served as the first activities director at Thunder Basin High School said he’s decided “it’s time” to step away from the educational arena at the end of the school year. June 30 will be his last official day.

(0) comments

