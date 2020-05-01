Tom Seamans checks on Campbell County High School wrestler Terren Swartz after he was thrown to the mat during the 2017 state 4A wrestling championship finals at the Casper Events Center. Seamans, who is currently the Activities Director at Thunder Basin High School is retiring after the school year.
Former Campbell County High School wrestling coach Tom Seamans, right, congratulates Chance Yanzick at the 2015 Wyoming state wrestling championships. Seamans, who spent the last three years as Thunder Basin High School’s first activities director, is retiring at the end of the school year.
The coach who led Campbell County High School to 13 straight state wrestling championships and served as the first activities director at Thunder Basin High School said he’s decided “it’s time” to step away from the educational arena at the end of the school year. June 30 will be his last official day.
