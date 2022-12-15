The Level 2 snow emergency declared by the city of Gillette early Thursday has been downgraded to Level 1 as of 5:15 p.m.
Be careful when traveling through the city as snow plows remain at work. Parking on designated snow routes is not allowed until the snow emergency is fully lifted.
