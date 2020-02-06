The 10th annual climbing competition on the Devils Tower replica wall at the Campbell County Recreation Center is Feb. 15.
In preparation for the contest in five skill levels ranging from beginning climbers to an open division, the wall will be closed Friday through Feb. 15 for its annual maintenance and to set new routes.
