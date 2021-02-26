Patrick Davidson is no longer the Gillette city administrator, the city announced Friday afternoon.
Michael Cole will replace Davidson on an interim basis while also continuing his current role as utilities director, according to the one-sentence announcement.
There is no timeline on the process to find a replacement for Davidson, said city spokesperson Geno Palazzari.
It's not clear if Davidson resigned or was terminated, and his abrupt departure comes less than 24 hours after the City Council met in a special executive session Thursday evening. The executive session was called to discuss personnel, according to an announcement of the meeting.
The meeting notice also said that "no action will be taken following the meeting."
It wasn't clear in Friday's statement when the decision to name Cole to the interim post was made.
Davidson replaced Carter Napier in late 2017.
The pay range for city administrator ranges anywhere from $107,000 to $150,000 per year.
Councilman Shay Lundvall said he could not discuss personnel matters, but added that "we will keep moving forward with the best of our abilities.”
Attempts to reach Mayor Louise Carter-King and city attorney Anthony Reyes were made, but they did not respond as of Friday afternoon.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is available.
(1) comment
Facebook “likes” that offended the mayors out of state friends?
The mayor should resign also!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.