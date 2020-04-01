Campbell County now has four positive cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday morning, including an employee at Campbell County Health.
After sitting on one confirmed case of COVID-19 announced March 20, Campbell County Public Health has reported three new cases within 24 hours through test results from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne.
The fourth case is a woman in her 40s, Public Health reports. The county’s second and third cases were confirmed and made public Tuesday, including a woman in her 50s who is an employee at CCH and a teenage boy. They are all quarantined at their homes.
The county’s first coronoavirus case was released from quarantine last Thursday.
Investigations into the three new cases are ongoing, Public Health said. As part of the process, people who may have had close contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19 are identified and contacted by the Wyoming Department of Health, Infectious Disease Epidemiology Division.
This step is called contact tracing, and it’s essential because it helps stop the transmission of the virus in the community through early identification and prompt quarantine or isolation of potentially exposed individuals. People will be notified if it’s determined they were a close contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.
The CCH employee has been notified and instructed on quarantine procedures, according to a press release. CCH Employee Health will monitor her and is in regular contact with her and any other employees with potential exposure, providing instructions and testing as appropriate.
All appropriate personal protective equipment precautions are being taken.
Campbell County Public Health reports nurses are monitoring 183 people who have been identified as possible positives, meaning they had symptoms of coronavirus but did not meet the criteria for priority testing. Another 50 possible positive patients have been released from monitoring.
State count up to 130 cases
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming has grown to 130 as of Wednesday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Health reports.
With 1,713 tests having been completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, along with 634 tests from commercial labs and a single state test done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15 of the state’s 23 counties now have at least one confirmed case.
In Campbell County, the count is four cases, including one who has already recovered and has been released from quarantine.
Campbell County has so far had 168 tests completed at the state lab and has one test awaiting results.
Laramie County has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 29, followed by Teton County with 26 and Fremont County with 25. Natrona County has 15 cases and Sheridan County 10.
Of the 130 cases in Wyoming, the WDH also reports that 31 have already recovered and there have so far been no COVID-19-related deaths in the state.
