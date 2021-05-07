The Gillette Police Department is investigating an incident where $50,000 in damage was done to a home sometime in the last two weeks.
Officers responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a vacant house in the 2500 block of Rose Creek Drive that had been vandalized, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. The homeowner, a 43-year-old man, said he was last at the house two weeks ago and everything was fine.
