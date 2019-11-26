AJ Longhurst teaches the kids in his magic class a lesson in confidence as he has them stand tall in their "superhero pose," at the AJ's Magic Class, Unlocking the Mystery of the Green Wand at Cam-plex on Saturday.
Presley Harthun, 6, puts her magic $200 bill on her glasses as she listens to AJ Longhurst explain how to do the trick at the AJ's Magic Class, Unlocking the Mystery of the Green Wand at Cam-plex on Saturday.
AJ Longhurst displays his superhero pose that he does to get his confidence up before a show as Corra Arambel, 7, left in pink, imitates it at the AJ's Magic Class, Unlocking the Mystery of the Green Wand at Cam-plex on Saturday.
AJ Longhurst teaches the kids in his magic class a lesson in confidence as he has them stand tall in their "superhero pose," at the AJ's Magic Class, Unlocking the Mystery of the Green Wand at Cam-plex on Saturday.
Presley Harthun, 6, puts her magic $200 bill on her glasses as she listens to AJ Longhurst explain how to do the trick at the AJ's Magic Class, Unlocking the Mystery of the Green Wand at Cam-plex on Saturday.
AJ Longhurst displays his superhero pose that he does to get his confidence up before a show as Corra Arambel, 7, left in pink, imitates it at the AJ's Magic Class, Unlocking the Mystery of the Green Wand at Cam-plex on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.