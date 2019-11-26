Kids got to see secrets of magic revealed to them and then practice those tricks themselves in AJ's Longhurst's "Magic Academy: Unlocking the Mystery of the Green Wand."

Prior to learning how to duplicate money, Longhurst gave kids a lesson in confidence. With hands on hips, chest puffed out and chin tilted upward, Longhurst showed a superhero pose. 

