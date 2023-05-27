Cam-plex now has the OK to hire seven new employees when July 1 rolls around.
This week, the Campbell County Commissioners and Gillette City Council members came to an agreement on funding for seven new positions at Cam-plex.
Aaron Lyles, executive director of Cam-plex, said the organization currently has 35 employees, which is one fewer than what Cam-plex had in 2008. Over the years, employees have been tasked with more responsibilities to fill in for other employees who left.
“The staffing reality at Cam-plex has been a challenge for quite some time,” Lyles said.
Now, if all of the positions are filled, that would bring Cam-plex staffing up to 42 positions.
The funding won’t be available until the start of the next fiscal year, which is July 1. And with the National High School Finals Rodeo coming to Cam-plex in mid-July, Lyles doesn’t foresee beginning the hiring process until after the rodeo is finished.
Lyles said now that Cam-plex can invest in more employees, that should lighten the workload across the board and improve the organizational structure, which hopefully should lead to “freeing up dollars” that can be spent on deferred maintenance.
At a budget workshop Monday, the commissioners agreed to fund two of Cam-plex’s requested positions at an 80-20 split with the city, and the five other positions would be split 60-40.
This is in line with what the city council agreed to in a special meeting the previous Friday.
But the county’s decision wasn’t unanimous. Commissioners Jim Ford and Kelley McCreery were in favor of the city’s proposal, while Butch Knutson and Del Shelstad were against it.
“I’m going to say nay, because I think we should split this 60-40 all the way,” Shelstad said.
Commission Chair Colleen Faber was the tie-breaking vote for the commissioners. She said that because of the timing and in the interest of moving forward with the budget, she would vote yes. She added that she’s encouraged that the city is willing to put more money toward Cam-plex.
In April, the city and county met with the Campbell County Public Land Board to go over Cam-plex’s proposed budget, which included a request for seven new positions:
- Human resources/risk manager: $99,189
- Grounds technician: $89,528
- Community engagement director: $136,718
- Sales and events coordinator: $89,528
- Event coordinator: $89,528
- Technical coordinator: $89,528
- Sales and events administrative assistant: $81,873
Right now, Cam-plex has a person doing payroll and human resources. The new hire would be put in the role of a finance coordinator, Lyles said, removing that task from the human resources person.
The community engagement director will focus on theater operations, as well as marketing to the community.
“We regularly hear (from people), ‘We don’t know what’s going on at Cam-plex,’” Lyles said.
The coordinator positions are entry-level and will help events run smoothly and correctly. In the past, there would be breakdowns “because something would get lost in the burden of the workflow between different divisions,” he said.
Their role would be to “make sure each customer’s event is carried through, from beginning to end, through all departments,” he added.
After the county’s first round of budget meetings, the commissioners said they would fund just two of the seven positions at an 80-20 split. The city responded, saying it would like to see Cam-plex fully funded.
After the city and county’s decisions, they will fund the grounds technician and the community engagement director at an 80-20 split. They’ll split the other five 60-40.
Both the city and county have expressed interest in revisiting the joint powers agreement and restructuring how Cam-plex’s operations are funded. Right now, the county is responsible for 80% of the operating budget, and the city pays for 20%.
