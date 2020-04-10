The University of Wyoming will extend its online/virtual learning class structure for graduate and undergraduate classes through the summer.
The summer session begins May 26 and ends Aug. 14. Students are advised to check the Office of the Registrar’s website because start and end dates for individual cases may vary.
Summer session courses will be offered under the university’s traditional grading system. Satisfactory/unsatisfactory options for the spring semester were limited to that term.
Also, all in-person academic and non-academic UW summer camps and activities that cannot be completed virtually will be canceled through the end of July.
Plans to redesign New Student Orientation are underway. Students will be notified of these developments and changes in the coming weeks.
“The decision to cancel these in-person activities is not taken lightly. However, by making this decision now, prospective and admitted students as well as camp goers will be able to solidify their summer plans, including canceling and/or avoiding making unnecessary travel plans,” Acting President Neil Theobald said.
