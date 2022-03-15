The Elks Lodge at 4054 E. Boxelder Road is hosting a cribbage tournament at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The lodge will continue to have tournaments on the third Friday of April and May, April 15 and May 20.

The cost is $10 per person with a 100% payout.

