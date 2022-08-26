The Campbell County Public Library will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at Lions Point Shelter at the Fishing Lake.
This month the club chose “Pick of the Litter” as its selection. Club members invite people to bring their pets and meet at the shelter for a play date and social time. The movie can be found on Kanopy, the library’s free streaming service.
