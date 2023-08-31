State officials changed their tune to the needs they saw at school facilities in Campbell County in the last few months.
Although it’s not perfect, school district officials are “cautiously optimistic” about projects they feel need serious repairs in upcoming years after state officials approved a recommended budget Wednesday at a School Facilities Commission special meeting. The budget now includes money for Campbell County High School and Conestoga Elementary School, along with budget considerations for the district’s Bus Barn and more than 50-year-old high school.
Little Powder School is also set to receive about $3 million from a separate pot of money for design work that was set aside the last few months due to costs being more than the budgeted amount earmarked by the state.
“I would say we’re cautiously optimistic,” said David Bartlett, associate superintendent of instructional support, after the meeting Wednesday. “I’m pleased they addressed the Little Powder budget shortfall and I’m pleased they recognize the issues at transportation and Campbell County High School.”
But there also was disappointment that commissioners didn’t move to streamline money CCHS is now set to receive. The recommendation Wednesday will go through different legislative committees and the governor before possibly being approved sometime during next year’s legislative session. Bartlett said the hope was commission members would allot the planning and design money for CCHS the same way that Little Powder received its money — a move Jerry Vincent, State Construction Department director, said he'd also considered.
That money was part of a separate $100 million that was set aside for school building projects and planning and design work in the 2023 legislative session. The money would be accessible quickly rather than waiting to begin for another 8-10 months.
What’s in the budget?
The $342 million budget recommendation now includes about $7.6 million of planning and design money for Campbell County High School. Bartlett said that money would be used to review and update a most cost effective remedy (MCER) study that was completed on the school in 2020 and approved by the state facilities commission.
The updated study would show whether a complete renovation or reconstruction of the dated building would be more cost-effective, although both have different areas to look at. With a renovation, the project would need transitional housing for students while construction is underway, while a complete reconstruction would bring up items like abatement and demolition costs, Bartlett said.
“It looks at the two projects and which one makes the most sense,” Bartlett said of the study.
Conestoga rose from the eighth worst facility in the state to fourth on an updated priority list included in the construction department's annual report, while CCHS moved up to about No. 60. Because of its ranking, Conestoga is slated to receive about $6.5 million for work on different systems and projects consulting firm Bureau Veritas highlighted in its study earlier this year.
During the special meeting, Bartlett questioned whether the firm had mistaken Cottonwood Elementary School with Conestoga based on the pneumatic systems officials said needed replacement. Those systems don’t exist at Conestoga but they do at Cottonwood, Bartlett said.
“We were wondering if potentially Cottonwood Elementary and Conestoga, maybe inadvertently, those numbers got transposed,” Bartlett said. “At one point Cottonwood was very high on the list. So we may want to go back and make sure we have the right building with the right score.”
Vincent said the department will take a look at the inconsistencies.
Little Powder School will receive money from a separate $100 million fund, so the design project should be back in business after being on hold for the last two months. Vincent said the cost difference comes because of an error by state officials in the numbers used for construction costs per square footage.
“Looking at it, it looks like three years ago we missed it when we put the budget sheet together,” Vincent said.
The budget also had considerations Vincent included as the budget moves through its next steps. Although the commission can only recommend money for projects that are signified by condition or capacity needs or essentially an inadequacy report, the budget considerations include projects that haven’t met any of those criteria as of now.
The considerations include CCHS and a Campbell County transportation facility, along with high schools in Laramie County, Rock Springs and Jackson. The Legislature can then look at those items and decide whether they want to make an exception in the budget request.
Commissioners questioned different aspects of the recommendation and also spoke to concerns they had with the method in which the updated lists were done. Some spoke to the possibility of an impending recession that would take away money for much needed projects that aren’t now included in the budget.
Commissioner Travis Conklin brought up a supplemental budget request for schools now going through the most cost effective remedy study so that legislators can see the need of a few projects that may cost about $200 million to $300 million. And Vincent added that in the future he hopes to look at the process used to flag high school needs.
With the first of many steps to come now in the rear view, Bartlett said the goal is to keep Campbell County projects on the radar.
“I’ve been involved in enough projects over time to know things can be added, deleted or adjusted along the way,” he said. “Now we keep our eyes on it and stay in contact with our legislators and officials and hopefully they’ll appreciate our needs.”
The commission’s recommended budget moves on to the Select Committee on School Facilities, which will draft a budget bill for the governor and Joint Appropriations Committee. The select committee will meet Sept. 14 in Casper.
