Dancers pause at the conclusion of their performance to “She’d Say” by Andy Grammer during a mid-afternoon Live2Dance Spring Recital Showcase in 2021 at the Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater. The theater will boast America's Got Talent finalist group, Catapult, in a performance at 7 p.m. Sunday.
A Season 8 America’s Got Talent finalist, Catapult, will come to Cam-plex at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Heritage Center Theater.
The group will perform “Magic Shadows” where dancers work behind a screen to create magical silhouettes of unique shapes. The dancers will transform into everything from a dragon to a helicopter, just like magic.
