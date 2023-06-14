Coal Numbers
Buy Now

Loaded coal cars idle Friday, Feb. 10, 2022 north of Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

Traci Teague will present an outreach event for current or former coal miners and survivors of black lung disease from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the public library and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wright Branch Library.

(1) comment

Rezident

Why is this published in todays paper, AFTER the event has already started?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.