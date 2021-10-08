Campbell County recorded 52 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Campbell County Memorial Hospital remains high.

There have now been 7,229 confirmed, 822 probable and 7,592 recovered COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There were 18 COVID-19 patients in Campbell County Memorial Hospital as of Thursday, which has held mostly steady this week, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Here are the latest numbers:

CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS

First vaccine doses administered: 12,295 (Oct. 4)

Second vaccine doses administered: 10,284 (Oct. 4)

Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,111 (as of Oct. 4)

Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days

Number of new confirmed cases: 52

Number of probables: 822

Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 505

Confirmed total since pandemic began: 7,229

Number of active cases: 309 State numbers do not specify vaccination status

Recoveries: 7,592

Recoveries in past seven days: 334

New deaths: 0

Overall deaths: 85

Hospitalizations today: 18

WYOMING NUMBERS