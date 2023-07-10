Highway 59 crash

An helicopter touches down to transport the driver of a bus involved in a head-on crash Sunday morning for medical treatment. A Colorado man driving a pickup truck that collided with the mine worker transportation bus died at the scene.

 Courtesy Photo/Rod Orullian

A 25-year-old Colorado man died and a bus driver was airlifted for treatment after a head-on crash Sunday morning south of Wright.

