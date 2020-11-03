The Gillette City Council will be going back to Zoom meetings at least for the foreseeable future as the city and Campbell County continues to deal with surging cases of COVID-19.
The City Council will go back to the online format starting with its Nov. 17 meeting. There is no work session scheduled next week.
The city went from in-person meetings to Zoom in mid-March following President Donald Trump and Gov. Mark Gordon declaring national and state emergencies because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city resumed in-person meetings in May.
Councilman Tim Carsrud asked the council during Tuesday’s dinner premeeting if the council would be willing to go back to hosting meetings online “until things slow down" concerning the spread of the virus in Campbell County.
“I personally don't want to get it," he said. "I have a new granddaughter I don’t want to be quarantined from."
Councilman Bruce Brown, Billy Montgomery, Gregory Schreurs, Carsrud and Mayor Louise Carter-King said they were OK with going back to online meetings.
Two city council members, Nathan McLeland and Lauren Chapman, did not attend Tuesday’s meeting because they are in quarantine at home waiting for test results, Carter-King said.
Aside from the council members, the city has seen an uptick in employees being quarantined as well. It has 272 total city employees and of that about 28%, or 76 people, have tested positive for COVID-19 or have at least been in contact with someone who did and are in quarantine, City Administrator Pat Davidson said.
The city had 13 employees test positive for the novel coronavirus in October and that number is likely to go up in November, he said.
City employees are being instructed to wear masks if they are in close vicinity with someone else, but if a room is big enough to allow for social distancing then there is no mask requirement.
“That’s just the reality with what we’re dealing with,” Davidson said.
