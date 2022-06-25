Last week, Gillette Community College District trustees approved the new district’s first budget of $16 million that will tax 2.5 mills. But until the district receives the money from the mills around October, it needs another way to pay for expenses, including district staff salaries.
On Tuesday, trustees agreed to move forward with the terms and conditions of a warrant that allows the district to borrow up to $4 million from Security State Bank in Gillette to cover the period of time between July and October where it would not be receiving any mill levy revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.