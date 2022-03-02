A Campbell County resident was among the 23 COVID-19 related deaths tallied by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday, upping the number of county residents who died related to the virus to 140 since the pandemic began.
There have now been 1,741 COVID-19 related deaths statewide.
The Campbell County resident who died was an older adult man who was hospitalized and did not have known health conditions putting him at an increased risk of severe illness, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The number of hospitalizations and new cases in Campbell County and throughout Wyoming have dropped significantly over the past couple of weeks.
Campbell County dropped from 431 active cases Feb. 1 down to 18 active cases on March 1, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Wyoming had more than 5,000 active cases on Feb. 1 and was down to 314 active cases on March 1.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the state dropped to 43 as of Tuesday, the fewest in the state since early July, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital had one COVID-19 patient as of Tuesday.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Fully vaccinated Campbell County populations (as of Feb. 28):
- All county residents: 28.64%
- Children (5-11): 3.58%
- Adolescents (12-17): 14.72%
- Adults (18 and older): 36.94%
- Seniors (65 and older): 66.63%
- Number of new confirmed cases: 3
- Number of probables: 1,163
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 114
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 10,877
- Number of active cases: 18
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 11,880
- New deaths: 1
- Overall deaths: 140
- Hospitalizations today: 1 (as of March 1)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 56
- Number of probables: 32,887
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 1,459
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 122,297
- Number of active cases: 314
- New deaths: 23
- Overall deaths: 1,741
- Hospitalizations today: 43 (as of March 1)
