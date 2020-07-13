Mason Maston, 9, at left, and Landon Maston, 13, point out how the classic cars on display at the Frontier Relics & Auto Museum and Shine look just like the Hot Wheels cars they have at home Saturday morning downtown.
Kevin Katzenberger, front row at left, of Billings and Tom Bennett get their hair cut by Louis, back row at left, and Rapscallions Barbershop owner Trever Chapman at Frontier Relics & Auto Museum during the Show and Shine Saturday morning. "We just come in, goof off and have a good time," Chapman said. Bennett said the throwback experience to a different time reminded him of when he was a kid going to the barbershop.
Mason Maston, 9, at left, and Landon Maston, 13, point out how the classic cars on display at the Frontier Relics & Auto Museum and Shine look just like the Hot Wheels cars they have at home Saturday morning downtown.
Kevin Katzenberger, front row at left, of Billings and Tom Bennett get their hair cut by Louis, back row at left, and Rapscallions Barbershop owner Trever Chapman at Frontier Relics & Auto Museum during the Show and Shine Saturday morning. "We just come in, goof off and have a good time," Chapman said. Bennett said the throwback experience to a different time reminded him of when he was a kid going to the barbershop.
Smooth, top-tapping tunes played over loudspeakers as the rumble of American muscle echoed off the storefront of Frontier Relics & Auto Museum on Saturday morning a cool, chromed-out classic rides cruised down South Ross Avenue to park in a neat, angled formation.
In rhythmic fashion, owners broke out their cleaning supplies, cloths and more to ensure their classic rides were displayed to their full potential as curious onlookers began to arrive and mingle in the closed-off street to see about 60 cars at year's Show and Shine, the fifth annual event hosted by Frontier Relics & Auto Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.