Smooth, top-tapping tunes played over loudspeakers as the rumble of American muscle echoed off the storefront of Frontier Relics & Auto Museum on Saturday morning a cool, chromed-out classic rides cruised down South Ross Avenue to park in a neat, angled formation.

In rhythmic fashion, owners broke out their cleaning supplies, cloths and more to ensure their classic rides were displayed to their full potential as curious onlookers began to arrive and mingle in the closed-off street to see about 60 cars at year's Show and Shine, the fifth annual event hosted by Frontier Relics & Auto Museum.

