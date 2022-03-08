Everyone is invited to Primrose Retirement Community for its Adopt-A-Grandparent reading festival at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The festival will be in the dining room with a variety of activities in addition to the reading. Those include crafts, bingo, cookie decorating and a photo booth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.